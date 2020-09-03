The Sunset Empire Transportation District is accepting applications to fill one open position on its board of commissioners. The appointee will serve the remainder of Position 2 until June 30, 2021.
Applicants must be registered voters who reside within the district. Information packets are available at bit.ly/3jtQaDw, or may be requested by contacting Mary Parker at mary@ridethebus.org or 503-861-5370.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Applications may be emailed to jeff@ridethebus.org, dropped off at the Astoria Transit Center, 900 Marine Drive, or the Seaside Transit Office, 39 N. Holladay Drive, or mailed to SETD, 900 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR., 97103. For information, contact Jeff Hazen at 503-861-5399.
The transportation district is also seeking a volunteer from Clatsop County to serve on the Transportation Advisory Committee. The current vacant position needs someone to represent seniors.
The committee has seven community members, which are appointed by the transportation district. The term of office is two years, and responsibilities include a working knowledge of the transportation district’s plans, policies and programs, attending the scheduled meetings, making decisions when necessary and serving on subcommittees as needed. Committee meetings are generally held quarterly.
Applications are available from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Astoria Transit Center or the Seaside Transit Office, at nworegontransit.org, or request that an application be sent by mail.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Sept. 14. Return or mail completed applications to SETD, 900 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR., 97103. For information, contact Mary Parker at 503-861-5370 or mary@ridethebus.org
