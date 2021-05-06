The Sunset Empire Transportation District has a new goal of more public engagement, input and participation at its board meetings, committee meetings and during other projects. The monthly board of commissioners meetings are on the fourth Thursday of the month, starting at 9 a.m.
“We are asking the public to help us by participating in a survey that will provide us with the specific information we need to make changes to our meeting schedules,” said Jeff Hazen, the transportation district’s executive director.
The survey can be found at bit.ly/2QBzPUK and will be available through May 19. Survey results will be presented to the board at the May 27 meeting.
For information, call 503-861-7333 or go to nworegontransit.org