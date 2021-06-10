The Sunset Empire Transportation District Board of Commissioners is seeking volunteers from Clatsop County to serve on the seven-member Transportation Advisory Committee.
The committee advises the board on issues involving transportation plans, grants, policies and programs, with a special emphasis on access for senior and disabled riders. Information and qualifications are at bit.ly/3yULTBH
The term of officeis two years, beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2023. Committee meetings are held at least twice a year.
Applications are available from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Astoria Transit Center, 900 Marine Drive, and the Seaside Transit Office, 39 N. Holladay Drive, or at bit.ly/3ie7U8S. Upon request, an application will be sent by mail.
Return or mail completed applications to Sunset Empire Transportation District, 900 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR., 97103 by 5 p.m. June 16. Appointments will be made at the June 24 board meeting.
For information, contact Mary Parker at 503-861-5370 or mary@ridethebus.org