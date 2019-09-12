A Typewriter Type-In event is being held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Flag Room at the Astoria Library, 450 10th St. Children and visitors are welcome.
Come and type a holiday card. Those attending are encouraged to bring their favorite machine, but typewriters are available. For information, contact Ray Montgomery at 856-341-0884 or rhmontg0354@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.