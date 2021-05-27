The annual Memorial Day service at the Maritime Memorial Park is virtual again this year. Members of the Uniontown Association and the community prerecorded the service, including a reading of the names engraved on the wall, which is being broadcast on KMUN 91.9 FM at 4 p.m. Monday.
This year’s event is dedicated to LeRoy Adolphson, longtime board member of the Uniontown Association and steward of the Maritime Memorial Park.
Community members are encouraged to safely social distance along the Astoria waterfront and continue the tradition of putting flowers in the Columbia River as they remember their loved ones.