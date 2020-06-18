United Way of Clatsop County awarded the remaining $8,000 from its COVID-19 Response Fund to eight regional nonprofit organizations, registering a final total of $54,200 in grants delivered to 17 nonprofit agencies since April 15.
Grants were awarded through four funding cycles. Agencies receiving funding include: Helping Hands, Clatsop Community Action’s housing program, Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank, The Harbor, Lighthouse for Kids, Clatsop Court Appointed Special Advocates Program, Columbia Senior Diners, Clatsop Emergency Food Bank, South County Food Bank, Cannon Beach Food Pantry, Lower Columbia Hispanic Council, KMUN Coast Community Radio, Restoration House, Astoria Armory Community Center, Camp Kiwanilong, Friends of the Performing Arts Center and Libraries Rural Outreach of Clatsop County.
Jennifer Holen, executive director of United Way of Clatsop County, said 100% of all dollars raised for the COVID-19 Response Fund were awarded; none were used for United Way administration or operational costs. She said the organization will now shift its focus from response mode to recovery mode in its efforts to serve the community.
For information, or to donate, go to clatsopunitedway.org or mail a check to United Way of Clatsop County, P.O. 775, Astoria OR., 97103.
