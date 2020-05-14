The United Way of Clatsop County awarded a total of $22,000 from its COVID-19 Response Fund on May 4 to 11 health and human services organizations in a second round of grants to regional nonprofit groups.
Grants were awarded to: Columbia Senior Diners, Helping Hands, Clatsop Court Appointed Special Advocates Program, Clatsop Community Action Housing Program and Regional Food Bank, Cannon Beach Food Pantry, The Harbor, Clatsop Emergency Food Bank, Restoration House, Lighthouse for Kids and the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council.
Since the fund’s establishment on April 1, individuals, family trusts, civic organizations and business donors have contributed more than $51,000 to help those impacted locally by the coronavirus crisis; $34,700 has now been awarded to community organizations battling the effects of the pandemic. In the first grant cycle, nine organizations received a total of $12,700.
Grants from the fund are being distributed in cycles. One hundred percent of the contributions are being distributed locally; none are being used to cover United Way administrative or operational costs. A third grant cycle is currently underway, and the deadline for applications is Friday.
To donate to the UWCC COVID-19 Response Fund, or to learn how your organization can apply, go to clatsopunitedway.org or mail a check to UWCC, P.O. Box 775, Astoria OR., 97103.
For information, contact Jennifer Holen at uwccdirector@pacifier.com or 503-325-1961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.