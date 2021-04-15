United Way of Clatsop County is hosting its fifth annual Day of Caring event on Saturday at three sites. This year, volunteer activities will be outdoors because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hilltop Apartments, between 11th and 12th streets on Niagara Avenue, needs volunteers to plant lavender and maple trees and spread black mulch for a beautification project.
Site two is located at Camp Kiwanilong, 595 S.W. Ridge Road in Warrenton. Volunteers are needed for a variety of projects, including cabin spring cleaning, power washing, storm debris clean-up and Styrofoam skimming off Long Lake.
Site three is Railroad Community Gardens, 1001 to 1099 S. Irvine Place in Seaside. Volunteers will be rebuilding garden boxes, installing pavers for improved Americans with Disabilities Act access and a working on a variety of other gardening activities.
The organization is also collecting essential items for community members in distress, including nonperishable food items, dental products, personal care items, personal protection equipment, comfort for children and baby care items (must be new), pet care products, gift cards and handwritten inspirational cards.
Essential items are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the following locations: the Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive, Camp Kiwanilong and Railroad Community Gardens.
For information and to sign up, go to ClatsopUnitedWay.org under “Events.”