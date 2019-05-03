The United Way of Clatsop County’s annual Day of Caring was held April 20, and 125 volunteers — from several local organizations and individual community members — worked at six projects throughout the region.
Astor Elementary School received a truckload of playground bark chips donated by Nygaard Logging, and plants, tools and soil from Home Depot that volunteers used to weed, repair and plant flowers in a 40-foot flower bed.
Lewis and Clark Elementary School received paint and supplies from Home Depot along with custom vinyl inspirational quotes from the Rusty Dahlia. Volunteers also helped paint two sets of bathroom stalls.
At Cannon Beach Academy, Home Depot provided supplies and tools, and volunteers pressure washed an outdoor play area and weeded around the entrance.
The Hope House received plants, tools and supplies from Home Depot, and a Team Depot Crew helped beautify the building’s exterior.
At Ocean View Cemetery, volunteers used tools and supplies from Home Depot and helped raise 50 headstones in the veterans’ area.
The Home Depot Foundation provided the Sunny Hunt Community Garden with lumber to rebuild garden beds, cement blocks to build a new compost area, mulch for walkways and tools for the project. Gravel was donated by Bayview Asphalt, which also brought a crew of volunteers.
Next year’s United Way Day of Caring is set for April 18.
