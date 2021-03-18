The United Way of Clatsop County is calling for volunteers to sign up for Day of Caring from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17. Volunteers will receive water and a light lunch; social distancing and mask wearing will be observed. The event takes place at three locations:
• Hilltop Apartments, Niagara Avenue between 11th and 12th Streets, 30 volunteers needed. Project includes planting flowers and trees, gardening, yard maintenance, sign installation and other landscaping tasks.
• Camp Kiwanilong, 595 S.W. Ridge Road, Warrenton, 50 volunteers needed. Project includes skimming the lake to remove Styrofoam and debris, collecting storm debris and clearing trails throughout camp, power washing docks and buildings and cabin spring cleaning.
• Seaside community gardens, 1001 to 1099 S. Irvine Place, Seaside, 30 volunteers needed. Project includes various gardening opportunities, garden box rebuilding, paver and fence installation.
For information, and to sign up, go to ClatsopUnitedWay.org and click on "Events."