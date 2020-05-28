Over the past six weeks, United Way of Clatsop County has awarded $46,000 to help meet some of the most critical needs in the community, made possible by the generosity of community members contributing to the UWCC COVID-19 Response Fund.
“There is one more round of response funding,” Jennifer Holen, the organization’s executive director, said, “and then United Way will shift toward recovery, reimagining and rebuilding.”
For information, go to clatsopunitedway.org
