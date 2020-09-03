United Way of Clatsop County is holding a Day of Caring from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12. Community members can help by bringing one or more items from the groups’s wish list to its drive-thru donation drop-off locations.
Wish list items include: non-perishable food items; toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss; soap, shampoo, deodorant, feminine hygiene products and toilet paper; and face masks (medical or cloth) medical gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
Also needed are comfort items for children including blankets, toys, books and games (new only); diapers, baby wipes, formula, baby food and baby clothes (new only); pet food, treats and toys; gas cards, bus passes, grocery store gift cards and pre-paid phones; and inspirational cards, handwritten words of encouragement for students and educators.
There are three donation drop off locations: the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria; the Seaside Factory Outlet Mall in Seaside; and Dane Gouge’s Astoria Ford in Warrenton. Volunteers will collect items and give a donation receipt.
For information, go to clatsopunitedway.org
