OLYMPIA, Wash. — United Ways of the Pacific Northwest has launched the Pacific Northwest Wildfire Relief & Recovery Fund in response to the wildfires devastating parts of Oregon, Idaho and Washington state. The fires forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate and seek shelter, many with only a few minutes’ notice.
The organization will work in partnership with local United Ways in impacted communities across the region. All donations will be used to help provide displaced families with access to food, shelter, childcare, health care and other critical services. The fund will help families meet both their emergent and long-term recovery needs.
To donate, go to uwpnw.org/wildfire. For information, contact Jim Cooper at jim@uwpnw.org or 360-447-8671.
