NEHALEM — The Lower Nehalem Community Trust is holding a U.S. Highway 101 roadside cleanup on Saturday from at 8:30 a.m. to noon or earlier.
Parking and check-in are at the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and Oregon Highway 53. The section of the highway between the check-in location and just north of the Nehalem River bridge is the focus of this cleanup event.
Participants should be at least 16 years of age, and are required to sign a waiver and release.
The Oregon Department of Transportation and the Lower Nehalem Community Trust will provide safety vests, garbage bags and grabbers. Gloves are available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own, and to wear sturdy shoes and dress for a full range of coastal Oregon weather.
Community members and visitors are encouraged to volunteer, and can register at nehalemtrust.org/events. For information, call 503-368-3203.