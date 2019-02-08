The Astoria Parks and Recreation Department and the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association invite the community for an evening of dance and entertainment at the annual Valentine’s Day Ball from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Astoria Elks Lodge No. 180, 453 11th St.
Attendees can expect an evening filled with dance lessons, door prizes and professional photo opportunities. Specialty hors d’oeuvres and nonalcoholic drinks will also be served.
Tickets cost $5 and are available to purchase online at astoriaparks.com, or at the door on the day of the event.
