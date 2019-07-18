The Clatsop County Public Safety Coordinating Council is requesting proposals for justice reinvestment grant money for victims’ services.
The amount available for the 2019-2021 biennium is $52,500. Nonprofits can request all or a portion of the allotment.
The nonprofits selected will be required to submit annual progress reports about how the funding is used.
Applications must be submitted via email to khanthorn@co.clatsop.or.us no later than 12 p.m. on Aug 2. A decision will be made at the Public Safety Coordinating Council on Aug. 2.
