On Sept. 9, a wildfire ripped through the small community of Otis, just north of Lincoln City, destroying over 300 homes and buildings.
Becky Johnson and Paul Tudor of Vintage Hardware, 1162 Marine Drive, helped the victims by holding a special sale of donated fancy clothing. The $550 in proceeds was used to purchase food gift cards for 21 families in Otis in time for the holidays.
