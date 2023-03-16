The Oregon State University Clatsop County Extension is offering a 4-day virtual babysitting series to youth ages 10 and up on May 1, 3, 8 and 11 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The series provides basic training, information on baby and toddler care, healthy snacks, business tips, age-appropriate games, first aid and safety.
The class is limited to 120 youth, and the cost is $10. Payment can be made by credit card when registering at beav.es/iVp. A $5 scholarship is also available for those in need.
For questions, email sandra.carlson@oregonstate.edu or call 503-325-8573.
