4-H — Looking for 4-H leaders. For information, call Sandra Carlson at 503-325-8573.
American Red Cross — Needs registration volunteers. For information, call Angela Basurtto at 503-528-5430.
Angels for Sara Senior Dog Sanctuary — Needs volunteers to help care for elderly dogs who are unable to stay with their owners. For information, contact Jacque Pressly at angelsforsara@gmail.com or 503-325-2772.
Astoria Column — Volunteers needed to welcome visitors, provide information and answer questions. For information, call 503-325-2963.
Astoria Riverfront Trolley Association — Needs conductors/motormen to operate trolley and narrate points of interest. For information, call 503-325-6311.
Astoria Senior Center — To volunteer, call Larry Miller at 503-325-3231.
Astoria Veteran Van Drivers — Volunteer drivers needed for the Disabled American Veterans van for one or more trips per month. For information, call 480-272-4894 or email seagullz1812@gmail.com
Astoria Warming Center — Winter overnight emergency shelter needs volunteers. To volunteer, email astoriawarmingcenter@gmail.com
Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce — Volunteers needed at the chamber and for events. For information, call 503-325-6311.
Camp Kiwanilong — Large variety of volunteer opportunities are available. For information, call 503-861-2933 or go to campkiwanilong.org
Cannon Beach Academy — Volunteers needed for meal preparation and cleanup, reading and math groups, lunch/recess duty and housekeeping. For information, call 503-298-5245.
Cannon Beach Library — Volunteers needed for a variety of tasks and time commitments. For information email info@cannonbeachlibrary.org or call 503-436-1391.
Caring Adults Developing Youth Mentoring Program — Needs mentors for youths ages 10 to 17 at risk of school failure. For information, contact Laura Parker at 503-325-8601 or lparker@co.clatsop.or.us
Clatsop Animal Assistance Inc. — Needs volunteers to work on behalf of the county animal shelter’s dogs and cats. For information, email info@dogsncats.org or call 503-861-0737.
Clatsop County Animal Shelter — Animal care volunteers age 16 and older needed for one 3-hour shift per week. Pick up an application at 1315 S.E. 19th St., Warrenton. For information, or to schedule orientation, call Leslie Atkinson at 503-325-1000.
Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank — Volunteers needed to help hand out fruits and vegetables at weekly produce pantries; warehouse attendants also needed. For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3663.
Clatsop Community College Outreach Literacy — Needs volunteer literacy tutors to work with adults, native and non-native speakers. Training available. For information, call 503-338-2557.
Clatsop County Public Works — Adopt-A-Road volunteers needed to remove litter. Volunteers must receive safety orientation. For information, call 503-325-8631.
Clatsop Cruise Hosts — Volunteers needed to meet and greet cruise ship passengers and crew, provide information and answer questions about the Clatsop County area. For information, go to clatsopcruisehosts.org
Coast Community Radio — Volunteers needed for a variety of opportunities and time commitments. For information, email volunteer@coastradio.org or call 503-325-0010.
Columbia Memorial Hospital — Needs volunteers to provide assistance to patients, visitors and hospital staff. Training provided. For information, go to columbiamemorial.org. To schedule an interview, call 503-325-4321.
Columbia River Maritime Museum — Volunteer opportunities for those with an interest in maritime history. For information, call 503-325-2323 weekdays.
Columbia Senior Diners — Volunteers needed weekdays to be delivery drivers, dish washers and kitchen help for Meals on Wheels. To volunteer, call 503-325-9693.
Community Emergency Response Team — Volunteers needed for community events and disaster response. For information, contact Kenny Hansen at khansen@astoria.or.us or leave a voicemail at 503-325-4411.
Friends of Seaside Library — Volunteers needed to staff the fundraising store. For information, call 503-738-6742 or stop by the library.
Haystack Rock Awareness Program — Needs volunteers for general office assistance and to assist lead interpreters on the beach. For information, contact Lisa Habecker at 503-436-8064 or habecker@ci.cannon-beach.or.us
Knappa Rural Fire Protection District — Needs volunteer firefighters. Training provided. For information, call Chief Paul Olheiser at 503-458-6610.
Long-Term Care Ombudsman — Certified ombudsman volunteers advocate for the rights, care and dignity of the elderly and disabled living in licensed long-term care facilities. Training is provided. For information, call 800-522-2602 or go to oregon.gov/ltco
Lunch Buddy Mentoring Program — Adults needed to mentor elementary and middle school students once a week during lunch. For information, call 219 -331-6427 or go to bit.ly/2u3KpWe
Moss Forest Animal Sanctuary — Volunteers of all abilities and strengths needed to help with various chores and projects. For information, go to mossforest.org, email jeni@mossforest.org or call 503-325-4502.
NorthWest Senior & Disability Services — Needs dishwashers and volunteers to serve and clean up weekdays at a meal site, and drivers for Meals on Wheels. For information, contact Candy Foster at 503-738-9323. Svensen Meal Site needs volunteer Meals on Wheels driver. For details, contact Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Oregon Money Management Program — Volunteers needed to assist low-income seniors and people with disabilities with budgeting, organizing financial paperwork, sorting mail and filling out applications. For information, contact Julie Sobel at 503-304-3407 or julie.sobel@nwsds.org
Providence Seaside Hospital — Needs volunteer drivers for Community Connections transporting people to health services and appointments in the Portland-Metro area. Mileage reimbursement available. For information, call 503-717-7171 or email Alana.Kujala@providence.org
Providence Seaside Hospital — Needs volunteers in the hospital gift shop, café, as greeters and for spiritual integration. For information, call 503-717-7171 or email Alana.Kujala@providence.org
River Song Foundation — Looking for people to assist with Trap/Neuter/Release/Feed, especially in the Seaside and Knappa/Svensen areas. Call 503-741-7369 for information and to volunteer.
Seaside American Legion Veterans’ Assistance & Rehabilitation — Volunteers needed to help knit/crochet items for hospitalized vets and cut coupons for military families. For information, call Sandy Rea at 503-738-3103.
Seaside Downtown Development Association — Volunteers needed to help with local events. For information, call Sarah Dailey at 503-717-1914 or email director@seasidedowntown.com
Seaside Museum and Historical Society — Volunteers needed to help as docents, maintaining and creating exhibits, and various events throughout the year. For information, call the museum at 503-738-7065 or email seasidemuseum@hotmail.com
Senior Peer Mentor Program — Volunteers, age 45 or older, needed in Clatsop County to help mentor seniors coping with mild/moderate depression and/or anxiety. For information, contact Chad Cox at chad.cox@nwsds.org or 503-304-3414.
Start Making a Reader Today — Needs volunteers to read to students one-on-one for one hour a week at local elementary schools. To volunteer, call 503-391-8423 or go to getsmartoregon.org
Svensen Congregate Meal Site — To volunteer, or for information, call Debbie Dunaway at 503-791-7298 or 503-861-4202.
The Harbor — Recruiting volunteers to help survivors of domestic and sexual violence and for on call crisis line shifts. For information or an application, contact Felicity Green at 503-325-3426 or felicity@harbornw.org
Titanic Lifeboat Academy — Volunteer to help care for animals and assist with sustainable living projects. Some training provided. For information, contact Caren Black at 503-325-6886.
Tri-City Spay and Neuter Thrift Store — Needs volunteers interested in improving the welfare of animals. For information, call 503-738-7040.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary — Uniformed civilian volunteer branch provides boating education courses, vessel inspections to public. No former military or boating experience needed. For information, call Della Wilson at 360-244-7062 or email wilsontekart@gmail.com
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — Volunteers needed to help with Meals on Wheels and in the dining room. For information, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Wildlife Rehab Center of the North Coast — Needs volunteers to help rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife. For information, call 503-338-0331 or go to coastwildlife.org
Young Life North Coast — Faith-based youth outreach seeks adults to join a team of volunteer leaders. For information, go to thenorthcoast.younglife.org or call 503-739-0212.