4-H — Looking for 4-H leaders. For information, call Sandra Carlson at the Oregon State University Extension at 503-325-8573.
American Red Cross — Needs registration volunteers (donor ambassadors) in Clatsop County to provide customer service and enhance the blood donor experience. For information, call Angela Basurtto at 503-528-5430.
Angels for Sara Senior Dog Sanctuary — Needs volunteers to help care for elderly dogs who are unable to stay with their owners. Anyone interested in fundraising, yard maintenance, spending quality time with the dogs or fostering a senior dog, short or long term, contact Jacque Pressly at angelsforsara@gmail.com or call 503-325-2772.
Astoria Column — 1 Coxcomb Drive. Volunteers needed to welcome visitors, provide information and answer questions about the Astoria Column and the city of Astoria. For information, call the Friends of the Astoria Column Visitor Center at 503-325-2963.
Astoria Riverfront Trolley Association — 111 W. Marine Drive. Needs conductors/motormen to operate trolley and narrate points of interest. One or more three-hour shifts per month. For information, call the 503-325-6311.
Astoria Senior Center — 1111 Exchange St. To volunteer, call Larry Miller at 503-325-3231.
Astoria Veteran Van Drivers — Volunteer drivers needed for the Disabled American Veterans van for one or more trips per month. The van leaves Astoria at 7 a.m. for the Portland Veterans Administration Hospital and returns in the early afternoon. To volunteer, contact Dick Lang, Astoria DAV van coordinator, at 503-298-8757 or dicklang@charter.net. Drivers receive free breakfast and lunch vouchers for the hospital canteen on every trip.
Astoria Warming Center — 1076 Franklin Ave. Winter overnight emergency shelter for homeless persons needs volunteers for three-hour shifts from evening through the night to help with welcoming guests, serving dinner, cleaning the kitchen, monitoring the sleeping area overnight, and closing the shelter in the morning. Volunteers also needed for weekly litter patrols in the neighborhood. To volunteer, email astoriawarmingcenter@gmail.com
Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce — 111 W. Marine Drive. Volunteers needed at the chamber and for events. For information, call 503-325-6311.
Camp Kiwanilong — A large variety of volunteer opportunities are available. For information, call 503-861-2933 or go to campkiwanilong.org
Cannon Beach Academy — 3781 S. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. Volunteers needed for breakfast or lunch preparation and cleanup, reading groups, math groups, lunch/recess duty and housekeeping. Shifts are 1.25 hours or longer. For information, call 503-298-5245.
Cannon Beach Library — 131 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach. Volunteers needed for a variety of tasks and time commitments, including alphabetizing bookshelves, covering books, doing minor building maintenance, helping with a speakers’ series, and participating in annual book sales and other events. For information email info@cannonbeachlibrary.org or call 503-436-1391.
Caring Adults Developing Youth (CADY) Mentoring Program — 800 Exchange St., second floor. Needs mentors for youths ages 10 to 17 at risk of school failure. Time commitment: one year, about eight hours per month. For information, contact Laura Parker at 503-325-8601 or lparker@co.clatsop.or.us
Clatsop Animal Assistance Inc. — Needs volunteers who have a strong commitment to work on behalf of the Clatsop County Animal Shelter’s dogs and cats. For information, email info@dogsncats.org or call 503-861-0737.
Clatsop County Animal Shelter — Animal care volunteers age 16 and older needed for one 3-hour shift per week. Pick up an application at 1315 S.E. 19th St., Warrenton. For information, or to schedule orientation, call Leslie Atkinson at 503-325-1000.
Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank — Volunteers needed to help hand out fruits and vegetables at the weekly produce pantries for two hours on Thursdays, from April to October, in Seaside and Warrenton. Warehouse attendants are needed for food packing or processing, picking orders for agencies, light janitorial and housekeeping, or lawn and grounds maintenance. Three to four-hour shifts are available Monday through Friday. To volunteer, call 503-861-3663.
Clatsop Community College Outreach Literacy — Needs volunteer literacy tutors to work with adults, native and non-native speakers. Training available. For information, call 503-338-2557.
Clatsop County Public Works — 1101 Olney Ave. Adopt-A-Road volunteers needed to remove litter two times (minimum) per year for two years. Safety equipment and supplies provided. Volunteers must receive safety orientation. For information, call 503-325-8631.
Clatsop Cruise Hosts — Looking for volunteers to meet and greet cruise ship passengers and crew, provide information and answer questions about the Clatsop County area. Ships arrive in the spring and fall, about 20 ships each year. Work all the ships or part of them. For information, go to clatsopcruisehosts.org
Coast Community Radio — Volunteers needed for a variety of opportunities and time commitments including weekday front desk, music library digital conversion, graphic and sign making, booths at farmers markets and special events, landscaping, and mailing parties. For information, email janet@coastradio.org or call 503-325-0010.
Columbia Memorial Hospital — Needs volunteers to provide assistance to patients, visitors and hospital staff. Training provided. For information, go to columbiamemorial.org. To schedule an interview, call 503-325-4321.
Columbia River Maritime Museum — 1792 Marine Drive. Volunteer opportunities for those with an interest in maritime history. For information, call the volunteer coordinator weekdays at 503-325-2323.
Columbia Senior Diners — 1111 Exchange St., Astoria Senior Center.Volunteers needed weekdays to serve tables and for kitchen help. To volunteer, call 503-325-9693.
Community Emergency Response Team — CERT volunteers needed for community events and disaster response with local police, fire and emergency medical service agencies. Training includes fire safety, first aid, traffic and crowd control, communications, damage survey, disaster planning and civic events within city limits. For information, contact CERT coordinator Kenny Hansen at khansen@astoria.or.us or leave a voicemail at 503-325-4411.
Friends of Seaside Library — 1131 Broadway, Seaside. Volunteers needed to staff the fundraising store. For information, call 503-738-6742 or stop by the library.
Haystack Rock Awareness Program — Needs volunteers for general office assistance and to assist lead interpreters on the beach with signage, ropes and set up during low tides and talking to visitors about the rock and the local flora and fauna. Must pass a basic background test. Children are always welcome; must be supervised by a parent. For information, contact Lisa Habecker at 503-436-8064 or habecker@ci.cannon-beach.or.us
Knappa Rural Fire Protection District — Needs volunteer firefighters. Training provided. For information, contact any of the active personnel or call Chief Paul Olheiser at 503-458-6610.
Long-Term Care Ombudsman — Certified ombudsman volunteers advocate for the rights, care and dignity of the elderly and disabled living in licensed long-term care facilities. Many residents have no one to watch out or speak up for when things go wrong. Volunteer Ombudsmen talk to the residents, investigate complaints, and work to resolve problems. Flexible schedule, four hours a week, mileage reimbursement available. Training is provided. For information, call 800-522-2602 or go to oregon.gov/ltco
Lunch Buddy Mentoring Program — Adults needed to mentor elementary and middle school students once a week during lunch. For information, call (219) 331-6427 or go to bit.ly/2u3KpWe
NorthWest Senior & Disability Services — Needs dishwashers and volunteers to serve and clean up weekdays at a meal site, and drivers for Meals on Wheels. For information, contact Candy Foster at 503-738-9323.
Providence Seaside Hospital — Needs volunteer drivers for Community Connections, a free program that transports people to services and appointments related to health and well-being in the Portland-Metro area. Mileage reimbursement available. For information, call 503-717-7171 or email Alana.Kujala@providence.org
Providence Seaside Hospital — Needs volunteers who enjoy meeting, interacting with and helping people. Opportunities are available in the hospital gift shop, café, and as greeters and for spiritual integration. For information, call 503-717-7171 or email Alana.Kujala@providence.org
River Song Foundation — Looking for people to assist with Trap/Neuter/Release/Feed (TNRF), especially in the Seaside and Knappa/Svensen areas. TNRF involves setting and/or monitoring traps, and daily feeding of cats and maintenance of any shelters, and is a proven, science-based method that along with spay/neuter programs is the only effective and humane way of ending cat homelessness and suffering. Call 503-741-7369 for information and to volunteer.
Seaside American Legion Veterans’ Assistance & Rehabilitation — Volunteers needed to help knit/crochet items for hospitalized vets and cut coupons for military families. Donations of fabric/yarn especially welcome. Group meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. second Tuesday of the month at 1315 Broadway, Seaside. For information, call 503-738-5111 and leave a message for Marilyn Faulkner.
Seaside Downtown Development Association — Volunteers needed to help with local events happening throughout the year. For information, call Sarah Dailey at 503-717-1914 or email director@seasidedowntown.com
Seaside Museum and Historical Society — Volunteers needed to help as docents, maintaining and creating exhibits, and various events throughout the year. Small and large projects available. Any amount of time will be greatly appreciated. Call the museum at 503-738-7065 or email seasidemuseum@hotmail.com
Senior Peer Mentor Program — Volunteers, age 45 or older, needed in Clatsop County to help mentor seniors coping with mild/moderate depression and/or anxiety. Program participants utilize workbook model that teaches proven strategies for positive change. For information, contact Chad Cox at chad.cox@nwsds.org or 503-304-3414.
Start Making a Reader Today — Needs volunteers to read to students one-on-one for one hour a week at local elementary schools. To volunteer, call 503-391-8423 or go to getsmartoregon.org
Svensen Congregate Meal Site — Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. To volunteer, or for information, call Debbie Dunaway at 503-791-7298 or 503-861-4202.
Titanic Lifeboat Academy — Volunteer to help care for animals and assist with sustainable living projects; minimum commitment of four hours per week requested. Some training provided. For information, contact Caren Black at 503-325-6886.
Tri-City Spay and Neuter Thrift Store — 600 Broadway, Seaside. Needs volunteers interested in improving the welfare of animals. For information, call 503-738-7040.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary — Uniformed civilian volunteer branch provides boating education courses, vessel inspections to public; offers chance to learn new skills and qualifications. No former military or boating experience needed. Meetings 7 p.m. first Wednesday of the month. For information, call Della Wilson at 360-244-7062 or email wilsontekart@gmail.com
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. Volunteers needed to help with Meals on Wheels and in the dining room Mondays or Thursdays. For information, contact Barb Balensifer at 503-861-1341.
Wildlife Rehab Center of the North Coast — Needs volunteers to help rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife. For information, call 503-338-0331 or go to coastwildlife.org
