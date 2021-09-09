On Labor Day, volunteers from Home Depot, Astoria Rotary and the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association helped set up tree protection at the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park prior to construction, which began Tuesday.
The Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association was offered this option as a $7,000 coast saving measure by the project’s general contractor, Rickenbach Construction. The total cost of the park construction is $1.5 million. Funding was provided by more than 400 donors, seven corporations, 12 foundations and organizations and two governmental entities over a period of six years.
The Astoria Rotary, Team Depot (employees from Warrenton’s Home Depot), park donors and community members volunteered time to complete the project. The U.S. Foods Chef’store in Warrenton provided beverages and treats for the volunteers.
The Home Depot Foundation provided funds to purchase 140 t-posts, 1,400 feet of construction fencing and 1,000 zip ties. The Home Depot Foundation wrote in its award letter: “We appreciate all you are doing to give back in your community and hope that this grant will help you reach your projects goal.”
Construction of the park will take place over the next two to four months. Progress will be documented on the park’s website and on social media.