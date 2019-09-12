SOLVE is calling on all Oregonians to do their part to remove invasive plants and clean up hundreds of miles of beaches, rivers and city streets.
Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Sept. 21 to clean up Oregon before the fall rains wash litter and debris into storm drains, down waterways and eventually out to sea.
This annual, family-friendly event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup and National Public Lands Day, and includes more than 100 hands-on volunteer litter cleanup and restoration events across the state, including over 40 beach cleanup sites coastwide.
To help make the event more sustainable, volunteers are encouraged to bring their own work gloves, bucket and water bottle to reduce the use of disposable plastic. All instructions and necessary supplies are provided by project leaders the morning of the event.
Those interested in participating can find a project and sign up at solveoregon.org
