United Way of Clatsop County invites volunteers to the 2019 Day of Caring. On April 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., choose from six countywide sites to volunteer and help make a difference in our community.
The choices are: a playground cleanup at John Jacob Astor Elementary School, bathroom stenciling at Lewis & Clark Elementary School, and landscaping and planting at Hope House, all in Astoria, beautification at Oceanview Cemetery in Warrenton, rebuilding garden beds at the Sunny Hunt Community garden in Seaside, and campus cleanup at the Cannon Beach Academy.
This event is made possible by the support of the Home Depot Foundation, Bayview Asphalt, Nygaard Logging, NW Natural, Pacific Power, Clatsop Community Bank, U.S. Bank, The Rusty Dahlia, Astoria Co-op, Baked Alaska and Hits 94.3 KRKZ.
There is work for every age and skill. Sign up at www.clatsopunitedway.org, call 503-325-1961, or go to the Day of Caring link on the United Way of Clatsop County Facebook page.
