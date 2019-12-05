Darlene Warren, a Warrenton-Hammond School Board member, was recognized recently with a bronze award for completing course work through the Oregon School Boards Association's Leadership Institute.
The award, presented Nov. 16 at the association's 73rd annual convention in Portland, recognizes board members for significant levels of achievement in leadership and development. There are four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum.
For information about the association, go to www.osba.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.