Warrenton is performing smoke testing of the sewer lines, tentatively scheduled for June 13 and 14, and throughout the community during the week.
Smoke testing identifies system leaks and locations where unwanted storm water is entering the sewer lines. These problem areas are quickly identified by the smoke escaping through the holes in the system, and being observed above ground by workers.
During testing, residents may notice smoke escaping from their eaves and yard drains. Also, smoke may enter the house through faulty or improper traps and drains. To minimize the smoke entering the house, pour water into all drains, including floor drains, prior to the testing. The smoke is nontoxic, nonstaining, nonflammable and is harmless to people, animals and plants.
Also during testing, smoke should exit the vent stack of houses and possibly escape through manholes. Any other observed smoke may suggest there is a problem with the sewer system.
The presence of the smoke in a house can be an indicator that there are dangerous and toxic gases entering the house. If this is the case, report it immediately to the personnel conducting the test, or call the city of Warrenton Public Works Department at 503-861-0912. A plumbing professional should also be contacted.
