The Warrenton Spring Cleanup is from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Astoria Transfer Station, 1790 Williamsport Road.
The cost is $5 per load, cash only; a loaded vehicle and trailer of garbage is two loads. The following items have additional costs: Tires, no rim, $3 each; tires on rim, $6 each; refrigerators and freezers, $35 each; other large appliances, $10 each. Participants must unload their own vehicles.
No hazardous chemicals or waste, such as motor oil, paint, batteries or household cleaners, and no construction materials, will be accepted.
A photo ID and a current Warrenton utility bill for garbage service are required to participate.