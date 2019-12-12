The Brewer Foundation and New York University have announced that the Warrenton High School debate/essay team has advanced to the “Round of 64” at the 19th annual International Public Policy Forum.
The team members, Mara Dowaliby, Serena Moha, Isabella Morrill, Caitlyn Sanders and Elizabeth Whitsett, are under the direction of English teacher Dana McMakin.
This year, the forum received qualifying round essays affirming or negating the topic, “Resolved: When in conflict, a nation’s self-interest should outweigh its international commitments to migrants.” Judges determined the “Top 64” teams based on the overall quality of each 2,800-word essay.
The Round of 64 begins immediately. A panel of judges reviews the essays in the order they are presented; the winning schools advance to the “Top 32” round.
The final eight teams, the “Elite 8,” earn an all-expenses-paid trip to the the forum’s Finals in New York City in April. The champion is awarded a $10,000 grand prize and the Brewer Cup.
