Cape Disappointment

Whales can sometimes be spotted just off the North Jetty in Cape Disappointment State Park.

 Karl Girardi

ILWACO, Wash. — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering a free day on Monday, in honor of the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. This means visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for a day-use visit.

The Discover Pass is still required to access lands managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources, and free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. For information, go to parks.state.wa.us

