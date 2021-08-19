Washington State Parks offers free day The Astorian Aug 19, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ILWACO, Wash. — A free day is being offered on Wednesday by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission to celebrate the National Park Service’s 105th birthday.Discover Pass free days apply to all visitor parking on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources lands, and in day-use areas at Washington state parks.Visitors are encouraged to enjoy this free day and be aware of wildfire risks. Many state-managed recreation areas are currently closed for fire danger or active wildfire.For information and wildfire updates, go to parks.state.wa.us Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Washington State Visitor Discover Pass Institutes Company Recreation Commission Recreation State Agency Park Work Use Visit Wildfire Birthday Risk Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDozens of virus cases reported in county over the weekendOn the Record: Aug. 12, 2021Columbia Memorial Hospital cancels elective surgeries as virus cases riseState discloses virus outbreak at Clatsop Care Health & RehabilitationLil' Sprouts Academy to temporarily close after virus caseNew college board member's death leaves vacancyNew framing business opens in AstoriaDeaths: Aug. 12, 2021Everyday People: Drive, chip, putt — and stretchDeath: Aug. 14, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.