ILWACO, Wash. — A free day is being offered on Wednesday by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission to celebrate the National Park Service’s 105th birthday.

Discover Pass free days apply to all visitor parking on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources lands, and in day-use areas at Washington state parks.

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy this free day and be aware of wildfire risks. Many state-managed recreation areas are currently closed for fire danger or active wildfire.

For information and wildfire updates, go to parks.state.wa.us

