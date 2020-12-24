Two free days are being offered by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission in January. The first is Jan. 1, which gives visitors the opportunity to take part in a First Day Hike; the second is Jan. 18, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.
Rangers will not guide First Day Hikes this year. Washington State Parks' blog Adventure Awaits suggests several ideas for self-led First Day Hikes and activities. Visitors should recreate responsibly by hiking only with members of their household, socially distancing from other groups and wearing face coverings when passing on busy trails due to the coronavirus.
On free days, visitors to Washington state parks will not need a Discover Pass for a day-use visit. The Discover Pass is required to access lands managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources. For information, go to parks.state.wa.us
