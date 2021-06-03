Four free days are being offered by the Washington State Parks in June.
The first is Saturday, in recognition of National Trails Day; the second is June 12, in honor of National Get Outdoors day; the third is June 13, for Free Fishing Weekend; and the fourth is June 19, Juneteenth, a state holiday commemorating when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free in 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Visitors to state parks on those days will not need a Discover Pass for a day-use visit. For information, go to parks.state.wa.us