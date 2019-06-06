Wrapping up the 2018-19 school year, local financial cooperative Wauna Credit Union (WCU) has awarded $12,000 in scholarships to WCU student members in Columbia, Clatsop and Washington counties.
Scholarship recipients were selected based on a variety of factors, including GPA, community involvement, extracurricular activities and need for financial assistance.
Thirteen students from seven area high schools and three colleges were selected, including Camille Cottrell and Nara Van De Grift of Astoria High School, Maria Heyen of Warrenton High School and Tyler Wolf of Vernonia High School.
The scholarships range from $500 to $1,000 each. As of 2019, WCU has awarded over $350,000 in scholarships over the years.
