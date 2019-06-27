A new six-part weekly online webinar, the Virtual Incubation Program (VIP), is being made available to local rural entrepreneurs. Beginning July 11, the weekly 1 1/2-hour live webinar covers the basics of building a successful business. The cost is $79.
The VIP program is funded by the Oregon Community Foundation, and is offered by the Oregon Technology Business Center. After the completion of the program, entrepreneurs are eligible to compete for investments of up to $10,000 from local Angel Investors as a part of the Rural Oregon Startup Challenge.
The Rural Oregon Startup Challenge is funded by the Oregon Community Foundation, the Ford Family Foundation, and local economic development organizations. The purpose is to bring seed investment funds to rural entrepreneurs.
Information about the VIP program and the Rural Oregon Startup Challenge program and be found at otbc.org and virtualincubationprogram.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.