A “Be The Light Pop-Up Pantry,” to benefit local Coast Guard and federal government furloughed neighbors, takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Masonic Lodge, 1572 Franklin Ave., sponsored by the Moms Offering Moms Support (MOMS) Club of Astoria and Boy Scout Troop 211.
Fresh produce, pantry foods, gas cards and grocery gift cards will be provided (bring a government ID). MOMS Club of Astoria will cover the PayPal service fee.
To donate money for gift cards, go to paypal.me/momsclubastoria. For a tax receipt, or information, email AstoriaMCtreasurer@gmail.com Any leftover items will be donated to the Clatsop County Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.