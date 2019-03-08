Tom Moan was an Oregon social worker and former deputy administrator for the Department of Human Services (DHS) Child Welfare who died at 45 in 1985. Shortly after his death, friends and colleagues created the Tom Moan Memorial Award.
The award honors child welfare social service specialists who have demonstrated excellence in, and an outstanding commitment to the field of child welfare casework, are role models and whose work is based on positive values and professional commitment.
This year’s Tom Moan Memorial Award goes to two individuals, Angela Whittaker, from District 1 in Astoria, and Brenna Mollerstrom, from District 4 in Corvallis.
Whittaker was described by her peers and community partners as an exemplary worker who demonstrates compassion, tenacity, dedication, cultural competency and the ability to connect with children and families. Her calm demeanor, well-timed sense of humor, creative solutions, endless ideas and support to problem-solve in some unique situations, has been valuable beyond words.
