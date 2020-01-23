Artists are invited to compete in one or all three of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s 2021 stamp art competitions. The winning artist in each contest receives a $2,000 award.
Art entries for the Habitat Conservation Stamp must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat. See the contest rules and entry form for a list of eligible species at bit.ly/2twXIkE
All entries for the Upland Game Bird Stamp Contest must feature the spruce grouse in its natural habitat setting. Rules and the entry form are at bit.ly/2Rahzz7
Waterfowl Stamp Contest art entries must feature western Canada goose, surf scoter, cinnamon teal, or snow goose in its natural habitat setting. For rules and the entry form, go to bit.ly/2G9KP2A
Entries can be delivered or shipped to state fish and wildlife’s headquarters between Aug. 28 and 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at 4034 Fairview Industrial Drive S.E., Salem, OR 97302.
A panel will judge artwork based on artistic composition, anatomical accuracy of the species and general appeal. All qualifying submissions are displayed for public viewing at state fish and wildlife’s annual November art show.
Collector’s stamps, art prints and other promotional materials are produced from first place artwork. Proceeds from product sales are used for habitat improvement, research surveys and conservation projects.
For information, go to bit.ly/36aUNvt
