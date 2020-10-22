The Wildlife Center of the North Coast’s annual fundraiser has moved online and is being held at 6 p.m Nov. 6 at event.gives/wcnc.
Register in advance on the event page. Purchase a virtual table to get a special shout-out during the event and recognition in the center’s member newsletter.
Everyone is invited to join the celebration, which will include a “hello,” from the center’s resident ambassador bird, “Cormie,” a live video welcome from Josh Saranpaa, the wildlife center’s executive director, and auction prizes like the popular Private Wildlife Release Party.
This is the wildlife center’s largest fundraiser, on which they rely to raise critical operating funds needed to provide the highest level of care to its patients. All funds raised will go directly toward the rehabilitation of the hundreds of sick, injured and orphaned wildlife that come through their doors every year.
Event information can also be found by texting “wcnc” to 843-606-5995, emailing director@coastwildlife.org or calling 503-338-0331.
