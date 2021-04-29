The Wildlife Center of the North Coast, 89686 state Highway 202, will host its fourth annual Spring Open House and Native Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 8.
The event, designed for all ages, includes a booth with activities for children and provides an opportunity to tour the wildlife rescue center, as well as meet the team who cares for native wildlife.
This fundraiser will help raise funds just in time for the start of the busy baby animal season. Donations provide food, medicine, quality medical care and safe shelter for birds, mammals and other wildlife creatures in need.
Tour groups will be limited; to reserve a spot in advance, go to the center's website at coastwildlife.org. Masks will be required indoors and outdoors where social distancing cannot be maintained.
For information about the Spring Open House or how to get involved, go to coastwildlife.org or call 503-338-0331.