The Wildlife Center of the North Coast, 89686 Oregon Highway 202, announces the second annual Spring Open House and Native Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, which also provides an opportunity to see the local wildlife rescue center, as well as meet the center’s wildlife care team.
This event is for all ages. There is a booth with activities for kids, as well as tours of the facilities. The plant sale features trees, shrubs and small plants of various native species, suitable as gifts for Mother’s Day.
The Spring Open House is a fundraiser for the wildlife center that helps raise critical funds just in time for the start of the busy baby animal season. Donations provide food, medicines, quality medical care, and safe shelter for birds, mammals and other wildlife creatures in need.
For information about the event, or how to get involved with the wildlife center, go to CoastWildlife.org or call 503-338-0331.
