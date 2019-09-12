The Wildlife Center of the North Coast is looking for volunteers to help the animal care and animal care support teams on site with the rehabilitation of orphaned and injured wildlife.
The hospital is open seven days a week, and has flexible shifts available. Because the organization relies so heavily on volunteers, a six month commitment to volunteering is requested, as well as coming in on a regular, weekly basis.
A volunteer orientation is being held at 11 a.m. Sept. 21, at the center, 89686 Highway 202. For information about the orientation, questions and to RSVP, email volunteer@coastwildlife.org or call 503-338-0331. For information about volunteering, go to CoastWildlife.org
