LONG BEACH, Wash. — Willapa Behavioral Health clinicians are able to deliver telehealth services via voice or video conferencing that requires either a mobile device or personal computer using Zoom Healthcare software.
Basic instructions on how to use the software, which is free, are at willapabh.org. Those whose access to this type of technology is limited or impossible should communicate their concerns to the staff.
Willapa Behavioral Health continues to deliver all services. Substance use disorder groups are ongoing, while respecting social distances. For information, call 360-642-3787 (South Pacific County), 360-942-2303 (North Pacific County) or 360-942-2303 (Grays Harbor County).
