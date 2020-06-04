In just 13 days, realtors with Windermere Real Estate raised nearly $170,000 for approximately 50 food banks across Oregon and southwest Washington. The total donated by offices in Lincoln City/Salishan, Newport, Pacific City and Cannon Beach/Gearhart was $19,121.
North Coast nonprofits receiving donations are Seaside Food for Kids, Cannon Beach Food Pantry, Seaside Food Pantry, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Warrenton-Hammond Healthy Kids and Clatsop Community Action.
