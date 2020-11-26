Now through Dec. 21, Windermere Real Estate brokers throughout Oregon and southwest Washington state are hosting a virtual fundraiser, Share the Warmth, to help local charities purchase winter necessities for community members in need. In the Astoria area, the donations will benefit the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific.
Share the Warmth is an annual tradition that has benefited local neighborhoods through donations of coats, blankets and other items for nearly two decades.
To make a donation to the Assistance League, go to assistanceleaguecp.org/donate.php. Go to helpsharethewarmth.com to view the full list of participating Windermere offices and their local beneficiaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.