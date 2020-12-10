Windermere Realty Trust, focusing on fundraising and awarding scholarships to local girls and women, is sponsoring the Seaside American Association of University Women scholarships again this year with a $1,000 donation.
In addition, the trust has helped support the Tech Trek and Breaking Barriers Award programs.
For information, or to help, contact the Seaside AAUW Scholarship Foundation via their website, seaside-or.aauw.net, or by mail to P.O. Box 693, Seaside, OR., 97138.
