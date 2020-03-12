The Women Interested in Going to School free all-day conference takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Columbia Hall at Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave. Lunch and childcare are included.
The event is designed to help women explore educational and career opportunities, and is sponsored by Clatsop Community College and the Astoria and Seaside branches of the American Association of University Women.
Register by going to clatsopcc.edu or by calling 503-737-1852.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.