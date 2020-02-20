Women Interested in Going to School (WINGS) is a one-day free conference offering women all aspects of information to return to school and set them up for success. This year, the conference is being offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 at Clatsop Community College. Free lunch and child care are available. Registration is required.
Co-hosted by the college and the Seaside and Astoria branches of the American Association of University Women, WINGS offers sessions on GED, certificate and degree information, job skills, financial aid and career guidance. Women looking to develop or update their job skills, change careers or complete their next level in education are encouraged to attend.
In addition to informational sessions, guest speakers, who include past WINGS attendees, share their stories of their educational journey.
To register for the 2020 WINGS conference, go to clatsopcc.edu or call Pat Lehman, an AAUW representative, at 503-717-1852.
