The Astoria and Seaside Branches of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and Clatsop Community College (CCC) are again offering women the opportunity to attend a free event about returning to education.
The 2019 Women Interested in Going to School (WINGS) Conference takes place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9, in Columbia Hall, 1651 Lexington Ave.
Women may return to school to earn their GED, to start or finish vocational certificates or college degrees, to develop new job skills, or train for a new career.
Sessions and workshops and college staff at the conference will provide information about CCC degrees and certificate programs, admissions, scholarships, financial aid, support programs, career planning, nontraditional careers, conquering math anxiety, distance learning, admissions and support services, the Lives in Transition Program and more.
WINGS Latina began three years ago. Gudelia Contreras offers real-time Spanish translation with earphones for Latina attendees.
Participants receive free breakfast, lunch and professional daycare on-site for children younger than 12.
For information, or to register, go to clatsopcc.edu or call 503-717-1852.
Preregistration, either online or by phone, is required.
