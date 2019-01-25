GEARHART — Trail’s End Art Association, 656 A St., offers a variety of artist groups and classes to both members and nonmembers annually. Winter offerings begin the first week of February.
There are four groups and one class.
Groups are free to TEAA members, and have a $5 fee per day for nonmembers. The groups are: Drawing for Beginners to Pros, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays; Intermediate and Advanced Pastels, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; a watercolor group for beginners to advanced, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays; and Inspiration, a leaderless group, 12:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
One six-week class, Beginning and Intermediate Watercolor, taught by Gheri Fouts, is offered on Fridays from Feb. 1 to March 8. The fee is $30 for members and $38 for nonmembers, the class can also be joined at any time for $5 a session for TEAA members and $8 per session for nonmembers.
For information, go to trailsendart.org or call 503-717-9458.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.