A Winter Nordic Market takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Suomi Hall, 244 W. Marine Drive.
The Finnish Brotherhood Auxiliary is serving pannukakku (Finnish pancakes), and the coffee pot will be on. Admission is free.
Vendor tables are $20. For information, call 541-570-5499 or 503-791-7805.
