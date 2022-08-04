Women's group

The 100 Women Who Care/Clatsop gave $6,300 to the Ten Fifteen Theater. New members later contributed an addional $800. Pictured, from left, Jan Johnson, of 100 Women Who Care/Clatsop, and Danyelle Tinker of Ten Fifteen Theater.

The 100 Women Who Care/Clatsop met for the first time on May 2, and heard presentations by three local arts and culture nonprofits.

Ultimately, Ten Fifteen Theater of Astoria was chosen to be the recipient of a $6,300 donation, although new members since have contributed an additional $800. As the recipient, Ten Fifteen Theater may not be considered again for three years.

