The 100 Women Who Care/Clatsop gave $6,300 to the Ten Fifteen Theater. New members later contributed an addional $800. Pictured, from left, Jan Johnson, of 100 Women Who Care/Clatsop, and Danyelle Tinker of Ten Fifteen Theater.
The 100 Women Who Care/Clatsop met for the first time on May 2, and heard presentations by three local arts and culture nonprofits.
Ultimately, Ten Fifteen Theater of Astoria was chosen to be the recipient of a $6,300 donation, although new members since have contributed an additional $800. As the recipient, Ten Fifteen Theater may not be considered again for three years.
Jan Johnson, 100 Women steering committee member, said funding meetings will be held quarterly, with members nominating three Clatsop County nonprofits for consideration each time, and one being chosen to be given a donation. The goal is to get at least 100 people to give $100 per meeting, resulting in $40,000 a year going to nonprofits in Clatsop County.
The next 100 Women Who Care/Clatsop meeting is on Monday, and the group of nonprofits nominated will fall in the categories of houselessness, veterans and mental health.
Members do not need to attend all meetings to participate. For information about becoming a member, go to 100womenclatsop.com